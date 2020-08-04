1/1
Clara Jean "Carol" Kline
1947 - 2020
Clara Jean "Carol" Kline

age 73, of Navarre, passed away Monday morning, Aug. 3, 2020. She was born Jan. 15, 1947 in Hayesville, N.C., to Irving Corn and the late Verna (Hyde) Corn. Carol moved to Ohio in 1952 and was raised in Tuscarawas County. She graduated from Tusky Valley in 1965 and married Gary Kline that same year. Carol was a member of Lighthouse United Gospel Tabernacle.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Bonnie Corn, She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gary Kline; children, Vicki Saunier, and Greg Kline; four grandchildren, Brittany Harper, Devlin Saunier, Alexis Morrell, and Kaelynn Kline; great-grandchildren, Jake Harper, Addison Harper, Alyssa Harper; father, Irving Corn; and sister, Janie Evans.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Donahue officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call on Thursday from 12-1 p.m., one hour before services at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.


Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
AUG
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
