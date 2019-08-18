Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
Clara Macris Masse


1932 - 2019
Clara Macris Masse Obituary
Clara Macris Masse 1932 - 2019

age 87, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday August 13, 2019. Known to those who loved her as Chris, she was born in Canton, Ohio on February 13, 1932 to the late Michael and Irene Macris. She was a 1950 graduate of Timken High School. At the age of twenty-one, Chris followed her dreams to sunny southern California and lived there, most recently in Burbank, until 2016. She spent her working career as a claims adjuster for The Hartford Insurance Company. She was meticulous in style and appearance and had a magnetic personality. To know her was to love her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Masse, and brothers, George, Nick and Lester Macris, and her sister, Mary Chessler. Survivors include her brother, Greg (Willy) Macris and her sister, Helen (Ron) Carnahan, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to acknowledge with great appreciation Melissa Redd and the compassionate staff at Allay Senior Care.

The family will have a private memorial gathering at the Rossi Family Funeral Home from 11 to 12 noon on Tuesday August 20, 2019.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019
