Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Faith Family Church
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Clara (Mentzelos) Mittas


1939 - 2019
Clara (Mentzelos) Mittas Obituary
Clara (Mentzelos) Mittas

Age 79 of Canton, went into the arms of her Lord peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday. Born in Canton, Ohio, on June 11, 1939, to the late Peter and Helen Mentzelos. Clara graduated from Timken High School in 1957. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gust Mentzelos, and sister, Bessie Klodakis.

She was a former member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church and current member of Faith Family Church where she volunteered at Turnaround Community Outreach. Clara led a Christ-centered life that was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was loved and will be dearly missed.

Survived by her husband of 60 years, Constantinos. Also survived by sons, William (Vicki), Demetrios (Debra), Thomas (Lisa), and Peter (Victoria). Yiayia to Sara, Samantha (Lucas) Murray, Paige, Noah, Alexis, Aris, Dmitrios, Kalista, Chandler, Danielle and her great-grandchildren, Elliana, Luke, and Emmersyn.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Faith Family Church with a celebration of life immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ().

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019
