1/1
CLARA STOCKBURGER
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CLARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Stockburger

95, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Inn at Belden Village. Clara was born on April 7, 1925, to Clyde Sherman Wolfe and Lillie Pearl Melcher in Canton, Ohio and grew up during the Depression in a two bedroom log cabin off Cleveland Avenue. She graduated from Middlebranch High School as valedictorian of her class, and soon married her husband of 56 years, Finley Webb Stockburger. While he was away in World War II, she worked in an airplane building plant, a true Rosie the Riveter. Years later she obtained a teacher's certificate as a member of the first graduating class of Malone College and taught in the elementary schools of Jackson Local and North Canton Schools. Clara was happiest outdoors-- golfing, walking, camping, skiing, hiking, swimming, and canoeing. As a volunteer, she entertained children in hospitals as Clarabelle the Clown. After retiring in 1983, she and Webb split time between Canton and Arizona after travelling across the country in their Airstream. Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Webb; and her three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her son, Dr. David W. Stockburger (LeAnna DeAngelo) Monument, CO; and daughters, Nancy J. Leach (Robert P. Leach) Canton, OH and Joy Ellen Kauffman (Michael L. Kauffman) Mt. Pleasant, SC. She has 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In her last years, staff at The Inn at Belden Village helped her immensely in dealing with progressing Alzheimer's.

It was her wish to be cremated with a private graveside service officiated by her niece, Pastor Cassandra Wolfe, which will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choosing. An online memorial can be viewed at: www.karlofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karlo-Libby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved