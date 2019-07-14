|
Clareen Gay Larrick
age 70, went home to be with the Lord on
Wednesday, July 10th, 2019. She passed away in her sleep at home in North Canton, Ohio. Born in Cambridge, Ohio on Dec. 21st, 1948 to the late
Ernest (Delbert) and Clara (McMillan) Larrick, she was born to the youngest daughter of two, a family tradition she perpetuated with her two girls. A gifted writer, she was the first woman in her family to attend college and graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. She was a member of First Friends Church in Canton, Ohio and volunteered in the nursery for many years. As a devoted United Airlines employee, she was a flight attendant for 38 years, based in Newark, Miami, Cleveland, and Chicago. Her love for travel was as catching as her smile, and it spread to all her loved ones.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristen Cummings and Kathleen (Katie) Larrick; sister, Clarice (Chris) Larrick; grandsons, Chase Laccinole and Cooper Larrick-Greenwood; beloved friend, Phil Yee; and many cousins, friends, and neighbors who she dearly loved.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday in Jackson Friends Church 7945 Portage St. NW, Massillon, OH 44646 with Rev. Paul Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Northwood Cemetery, Cambridge, Ohio. Friends may call one hour prior to the service in Church on Monday. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com.
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
330-455-0349
Shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019