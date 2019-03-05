|
|
Clarence B. Werner 1930-2019
88, of Dalton, passed away on February 28, 2019, following a long period of declining health. He was born on May 9, 1930, the son of George and Lena (Myers) Werner. He was united in marriage to Dolores Wheale in 1961, celebrating 58 years together. She survives.
Clarence was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was a former manager of W. T. Grant Department Stores in numerous locations, and later was self-employed. He was a member of American Legion Post 282 in Orrville and the Swiss Club in Canton.
In addition to his wife, Dolores, he is survived by a son, Michael; daughters, Toni Fry of Erie, PA, Cindy (Jerry) Calame of Locust Gap, PA, and Mary Weber of Alliance; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, David Weber, brother, Carl Werner, and sisters. Agnes Blackburn, Helen Miller, and Gertrude Schott. The family would like to extend a special thankyou to all the nurses and nurse aides at Shady Lawn Assisted Living and Grace Hospice.
Services will be held at Auble Funeral Home in Orrville on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11:45 a.m. with Fr. Ronald Turek officiating. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio at 1:30 p.m. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorial donations be made to of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.
Auble, 330-682-2966
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019