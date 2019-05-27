Home

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home
304 2Nd St Nw
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-2121
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Carrollton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Carrollton, OH
CLARENCE EDWARD HALTER

CLARENCE EDWARD HALTER Obituary
Clarence Edward Halter

"Together Again"

Clarence E. Halter age 95 of Minerva went to spend eternity with his wife Geraldine, on Friday May 24, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was the son of the late Frank and Mabel Halter. He married Geraldine Hoover on Oct. 2 1946, and she passed away on Mar. 5, 2003.

He is survived by four daughters and one son. Janet (Alex) Johnston, Ralph (Kathrie) Halter, Jane (Scott) Glazier, Jo Ann Halter, June (David) Jones. 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren. Clarence enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren on the farm. He will be remembered for his passion for raising Belgian horses. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Two brothers, Carl and Paul; and a grandson, David Jones.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home from 5 – 8 P.M. and one hour before service on Wednesday May 29 at the church. A 10:00 A.M. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton with Father Anthony Batt officiating. Full military honors will be observed. Burial will be in Morges Cemetery.

Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home, 330-627-2121
Published in The Repository on May 27, 2019
