Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home
304 2Nd St Nw
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-2121
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Carrollton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Carrollton, OH
CLARENCE EDWARD HALTER Obituary
Clarence Edward Halter

Calling hours will be (TODAY) Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home from 5 – 8 P.M. and one hour before service on Wednesday May 29 at the church.

A 10:00 A.M. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton with Father Anthony Batt officiating. Full military honors will be observed. Burial will be in Morges Cemetery.

Allmon Dugger Cotton

Funeral Home,

330-627-2121
Published in The Repository on May 28, 2019
