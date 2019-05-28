|
|
Clarence Edward Halter
Calling hours will be (TODAY) Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home from 5 – 8 P.M. and one hour before service on Wednesday May 29 at the church.
A 10:00 A.M. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton with Father Anthony Batt officiating. Full military honors will be observed. Burial will be in Morges Cemetery.
Allmon Dugger Cotton
Funeral Home,
330-627-2121
Published in The Repository on May 28, 2019