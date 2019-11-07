|
Clarence "Shaky" F. Harter
75, of East Canton passed away on November 2, 2019. Clarence was born in Louisville, Ohio on November 25, 1943 to the late Leroy and Mildred Harter. He served in the US Army and retired from Republic Steel after 38 years of service. He was an avid outdoors man, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
Preceded in death by his wife, Sharon K. Harter; brothers, Ronald and LeeRoy and sister, Alverta. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Harter, Richard Harter and Don (Jennifer) Harter; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. The family invites you to visit
