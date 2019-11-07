Home

Clarence F. Harter


1943 - 2019
Clarence F. Harter Obituary
Clarence "Shaky" F. Harter

75, of East Canton passed away on November 2, 2019. Clarence was born in Louisville, Ohio on November 25, 1943 to the late Leroy and Mildred Harter. He served in the US Army and retired from Republic Steel after 38 years of service. He was an avid outdoors man, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sharon K. Harter; brothers, Ronald and LeeRoy and sister, Alverta. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Harter, Richard Harter and Don (Jennifer) Harter; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. The family invites you to visit

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019
