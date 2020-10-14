1/1
Clarence "Bill" Miller II
1943 - 2020
Clarence "Bill" Miller II

Age 77, of Magnolia, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. He was born March 11, 1943 in Goshen, Ind., a son of the late Clarence J. and Kathryn (Eicher) Miller, and resided in Ohio most of his life. Clarence was a painter retired in 2002 from Massillon Psychiatric Center after 24 years' service, where he was a groundskeeper. He enjoyed reading, hunting, telling stories and making others laugh. Clarence was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Clarence C. Miller III; one sister and three brothers, Elizabeth, Elmer, Jacob, and George Miller. Clarence is survived by his wife, Shirley L. Miller, with whom he celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on June 5th; two daughters, Rebecca (Brian) Wilson and Kimberly (Erich) Wilson; six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Laryssa (Derek) Truman and their daughter, Mila, Andy Sears-Miller, Tiana Miller, Shirley (Harley) Robinson, Jonathan Sears, and Erich Wilson, Jr., and one sister, Emma Welling.

According to Clarence's wishes there will be no visitation or services. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330) 866-9425

Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
