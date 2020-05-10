Claude E. Guynup 1940-2020



Age 79, of Canton, passed away Monday morning, April 27, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital due to complications from Covid-19. He was born in Plattsburgh, New York, on July 9, 1940, to the late Earl Guynup and Lucy Martelli Guynup. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Dale and David. In 1950, Claude moved to Canton and attended Belden Grade school, and graduated from Timken Vocational High School in 1957 where he was on the basketball team. He then attended Kent State University. He served in the US Army in Germany for two years. Upon returning home, he became a Canton City policeman. He found his passion for sales and leadership, as a realtor and became the President of Coldwell Banker TK Harris. Retiring in 2000, Claude enjoyed golf and bocci with his wife and friends in Stoneybrook, but family kept his heart in Canton. He loved all sports and watching the grandchildren's participation in football, basketball and baseball.



Survived by his wife of 40 years, Darlene (Diano), daughters: Alisa (Frank) Matz and Lynn (Mike) Zanca, step-sons: Jimmy (Rhonda), and Curt DiMarzio; and special nephew, Eric Guynup; and grandchildren: Christian, Taylor, Rafe, Alix, Tre, Gino, Johnpaul, Frankie and Dominic. Also his special cousins: Dan Sturia, Don Caley, Johnny Martelli, and Nancy Leasure. Sisters-in-law: Nancy (Dale) and Nancy (David), Shirley (Diano); many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.



Due to present restrictions, there will be no immediate services at this time. There will be a Memorial Mass at Christ the Servant Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claude's memory, can be made to Sancta Clara Monastery, 4200 Market North, Canton, Ohio 44714.



