Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
Claude J. Lackey


Claude J. Lackey Obituary
Claude J. Lackey 1928-2019

91, of Navarre, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Claude was born on April 12, 1928 in Burkesville, Ky., the son of the late Ervin and Zula (Ooten) Lackey. He attended Trinity Gospel Church in Canton.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters. He is survived by his wife, Norma (Ammon) Lackey, with whom he shared 69 ½ years of marriage; son, Jerry Lackey; daughter, Shauna Romans; granddaughter, Michelle (Dan) Adams; sisters, Betty (Brooks) Hamrick and Jane (Delbert) Hamrick; five great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Claude's life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12 – 1 p.m. before the service.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on June 6, 2019
