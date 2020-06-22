CLAUDIA J. BOUGHMAN
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CLAUDIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudia J. Boughman

62, passed away on June 18, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic, following a brief illness. She was born on April 6, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated from Bedford High School, Class of 1976, earned her AA in Social Work from Stark State in 1995 and received her BA in Social Work from University of Akron in 2003. Claudia loved animals, especially her dog T Bone and helping people. She was truly a caring and giving soul. She was known for her sense of humor. A true Health Care Hero, she was in the trenches everyday with the residents of New Dawn Nursing Home and making sure their needs were met.

She is survived by her daughters, Jessica (Jeff) Celesnik and Jacquelynn Celesnik; and a sister, Lorrie (Richard) Grey. Claudia was preceded in death by her son, John Celesnik; husband, Charles Boughman; parents, Elmer Loga and Dolores (Peterson) Davis.

A private family gathering was held.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

3330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved