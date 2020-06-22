Claudia J. Boughman



62, passed away on June 18, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic, following a brief illness. She was born on April 6, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated from Bedford High School, Class of 1976, earned her AA in Social Work from Stark State in 1995 and received her BA in Social Work from University of Akron in 2003. Claudia loved animals, especially her dog T Bone and helping people. She was truly a caring and giving soul. She was known for her sense of humor. A true Health Care Hero, she was in the trenches everyday with the residents of New Dawn Nursing Home and making sure their needs were met.



She is survived by her daughters, Jessica (Jeff) Celesnik and Jacquelynn Celesnik; and a sister, Lorrie (Richard) Grey. Claudia was preceded in death by her son, John Celesnik; husband, Charles Boughman; parents, Elmer Loga and Dolores (Peterson) Davis.



A private family gathering was held.



