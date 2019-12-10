The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1111 Third St SE
Massillon, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1111 Third St SE
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia Peterson-Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia Jean Peterson-Kelly


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudia Jean Peterson-Kelly Obituary
Claudia Jean Peterson-Kelly

"Together Again"

68, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born on September 16, 1951 in Massillon to the late Earlie and Harryetta Peterson. She was a former employee of Worlds Kitchen. Jean loved yard work, Gospel Music, collecting family photos and family gatherings.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Kelly; brothers, Larry and Hubert Peterson; step-son, Carl Kelly, Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Uriah. Jean leaves to cherish her memory her son, Keith Kelly; daughter, Linda Kelly; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Connie Daniels; and four brothers, Willie, Earl, Rick and Tommy Petterson.

Friends and family may gather at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 1111 Third St SE, Massillon, OH 44646 on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. A Home Going Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now