Claudia Jean Peterson-Kelly
"Together Again"
68, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born on September 16, 1951 in Massillon to the late Earlie and Harryetta Peterson. She was a former employee of Worlds Kitchen. Jean loved yard work, Gospel Music, collecting family photos and family gatherings.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Kelly; brothers, Larry and Hubert Peterson; step-son, Carl Kelly, Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Uriah. Jean leaves to cherish her memory her son, Keith Kelly; daughter, Linda Kelly; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Connie Daniels; and four brothers, Willie, Earl, Rick and Tommy Petterson.
Friends and family may gather at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 1111 Third St SE, Massillon, OH 44646 on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. A Home Going Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 10, 2019