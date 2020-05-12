Claudia M. O'Dell
age 89 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on May 10, 2020 in Massillon. Claudia was born on September 20, 1930 to the late Hubert and Flora (Butcher) Dawson in Procious, West Virginia. She worked as a cashier for Kroger Company for over 20 years & was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. Claudia enjoyed cooking, crocheting, attending church and spending time with family, especially her great-grandson Jaden with whom she shared a very special bond. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister and was known for her kind & compassionate heart.
Claudia was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, John O'Dell, son, Ronald O'Dell, brothers, Dexter, Dudley and Dane Dawson, and sisters, Chessie McCune, Carmin Samples, and Cledith Atwood. Claudia is survived by her son, Randall (Deborah) O'Dell, grandchildren, Kristina O'Dell, Randy O'Dell, and Sean O'Dell, great-grandson Jaden O'Dell, step-grandchildren, Adrienne (Mike) Schuring and Dustin (Laura) Shuman, step-great-grandchildren, Brayden, Jase, Sami, Matthew, Vanessa & Hayden, brother, Daniel (Nancy) Dawson, daughter-in-law, Linda O'Dell, and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held with Pastor Mark Jacobs officiating. Burial will be at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon. The family would like to send a very special thank you to Nurse Kate at Amherst Meadows along with their caring staff and Nurses Erin and Joey of Harbor Light Hospice. Memorial Contributions can be made to Harbor Light Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association.
Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2020.