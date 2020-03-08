|
Clementine A. Bourquin
of North Canton passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Windsor Medical Center after a short illness. She was born May 14th in Canton to Herbert and Marie (Fraley) Kuepfer. Clementine worked for Oneil's for 37 years retiring in 1986 as Personnel Manger. She was a member of Christ the Servant Parish. In her younger years she enjoyed swimming, golfing, and was an avid square dancer. Clementine enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, bingo, pokeno, and corn hole. She was an amazing woman and her smile will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles Bourquin; sister Geraldine Harbert; sister-in-law Betty Kuepfer; nephew Tommy Harbert; nieces Veronica (Harbert) Caldwell, and Agnes Harbert; special friend Bob Harris. She is survived by her brother Herbert of Grafton, Ohio; Nieces Pam (Dennis) Close, Kathy (Mike) Lacko, Cindy (Tim) Kulp; nephews Ronald (Margaret) Harbert, Mike (Tine) Kuepfer, and Doug (Dori) Kuepfer; many great and great-great nieces and nephews; dear friends Jean and Don Stanbro and family, and Nancy and Bill Griggy and family.
The family would like to thank the Danbury North Canton staff and residents who became like family to her the last seven years. Thank you to Windsor Medical Center and Crossroads Hospice who took excellent care of Clementine the past few weeks. Pam and Dennis would like to give a special thank you to Jean who was with us these last weeks to be there with Clementine and help us through this difficult time.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Christ the Servant Parish at 11 AM with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 10-11:00 a.m. at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020