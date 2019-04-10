|
|
Clengie M. (Sims) Francisco
age 79, of Canton, passed away early Sunday morning. Born in Oak Forest, Arkansas, to the late Edward and Lois (Neal) Sims; she was also preceded in death by her sister, Aretha Sims. Clengie retired from Brookside Country Club as a supervisor.
She is survived by her children: Ramon (Shanta) Francisco, Angela Francisco; grandchildren: Colette, Monique, Ashley, Eboni, Ricardo, Ridge; ten great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Exell, Harvey, Edward Jr., and Terry Sims; sisters: Linda Dickerson, Anthalene, Darlene, and Verna Sims; aunt, Senora Chadwick; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1111 3rd St. S.E.,
Massillon, OH, with services to follow at 12:30, Pastor Anthony Robinson officiating. Interment will be in Massillon Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to Crossroads
Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Green, OH 44685.
(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019