Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1111 3rd St. S.E.
Massillon, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1111 3rd St. S.E.
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
CLENGIE M. (SIMS) FRANCISCO

CLENGIE M. (SIMS) FRANCISCO Obituary
Clengie M. (Sims) Francisco

age 79, of Canton, passed away early Sunday morning. Born in Oak Forest, Arkansas, to the late Edward and Lois (Neal) Sims; she was also preceded in death by her sister, Aretha Sims. Clengie retired from Brookside Country Club as a supervisor.

She is survived by her children: Ramon (Shanta) Francisco, Angela Francisco; grandchildren: Colette, Monique, Ashley, Eboni, Ricardo, Ridge; ten great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Exell, Harvey, Edward Jr., and Terry Sims; sisters: Linda Dickerson, Anthalene, Darlene, and Verna Sims; aunt, Senora Chadwick; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1111 3rd St. S.E.,

Massillon, OH, with services to follow at 12:30, Pastor Anthony Robinson officiating. Interment will be in Massillon Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to Crossroads

Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Green, OH 44685.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019
