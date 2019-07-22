|
Cleo Clark Williams
June 14, 1923 to July 16, 2019
A woman that lived in a world full of color and where age was just a number, she surrounded herself with friends of all ages (mostly younger) as she knew that kept her young. Our mom continued her pursuit of knowledge in art and all the things that filled her soul. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts from Kent State University at the age of 57. Her creative spirit was present not only in her remarkable paintings, but her design aesthetic in the way she decorated, dressed and even cooked. She unapologetically pushed boundaries and refused to conform to what society said a women's role was. She was fiercely independent and thirsty for knowledge, believing you could do anything you wanted to do and continued to forge her own path. She lost her best friend of 68 years, our father Bill Williams in April of 2015. They were truly inseparable. Our dad referred to mom as " The love of my life, my beautiful wife" to the end. Cleo grew up in Findlay, Ohio until she moved to Canton in her early 20's. She continued to paint into her late 80's and was awarded numerous accolades and commissions by private parties and commercial institutions alike. Our family has decided to not have a formal service for our mother. In celebrating our mom we would like to suggest that in, lieu of flowers, you take a moment to appreciate the colorful world in which we live and support the arts in anyway that fills your soul.
Cleo is survived by her children: Bruce and Ann Williams, Jeff and Phoebe Williams, Rebecca Williams and Barbara and Craig Gates; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her sister, Eileen Glock and her husband Ed.
