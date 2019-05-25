|
Cletus E. "Clete" Meyer, Sr.
Age 92, of Canton, passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019 in Amherst Meadows, Massillon. He was born
August 31, 1926 in Canton to the late Otto G. and Esther C. (Schario) Meyer. Clete was a WWII Navy veteran and a proud member of the
Destroyer Escort Sailors
Association. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service, Massillon office in 1988 after 25 years of service and was also employed by Perry Local Schools. He was a member of North Industry United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth E. Meyer in 1960; his second wife, Agnes L. Meyer in 2007. Clete is survived by two sons, Samuel Meyer and Ed (Flo) Meyer; stepson, Leonard (Rev. Denise) Baker; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Virgil Meyer, Gerald (Rose) Meyer and Charles (Mary Jo) Meyer; one sister, Martha Zwick; numerous nieces and nephews; The family would like to thank Lynn, the staff at Amherst Meadows and Harbor Light Hospice for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm in North Industry United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeri K. Johnson officiating. Burial with military honors in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Tuesday at the church (12-1 pm). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2019