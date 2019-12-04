The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barbara's Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barbara's Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Cletus P. Morsheiser


1927 - 2019
Cletus P. Morsheiser Obituary
Cletus P. Morsheiser

age 92 passed away Nov. 30, 2019. Cletus was born Aug. 30, 1927 in Massillon to the late Leo and Lucille (Boron) Morsheiser. He worked on the family farm in Tuscarawas Twp. He will be remembered for taking walks around the neighborhood with his dog on his crutches.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four siblings, Pearl, Severine, Maurice and Mary Seifert. Cletus is survived by his sister and brother, Barbara (Floyd) Draime and Russell Morsheiser and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon. Fr. Brian Cline will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. The family would like to thank Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Dalton for their care for the past ten years.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019
