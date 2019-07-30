|
Clifford B. Silver
Age 80, of North Canton, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born Sept. 1, 1938 in Binghamton, N.Y., to the late Clifford E. and Beverly F. (Oliver) Silver. Clifford was a 1956 graduate of Lincoln High School and a member of the First Christian Church. He retired from The Timken Company in 2000 after 42 years of service. Clifford was a member of Canton South AARP and enjoyed their many excursions.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Judith A. (Hershey) Silver in 2018 to whom he was married 58 years. He is survived by three children, Timothy Silver, Scott Silver and Tami (Todd) Truax; four grandchildren, Matthew (Erin) Truax, Jared Truax, Noah and Jessica Silver; two great-grandchildren, Raelyn and Bryce Truax; one brother, Rodney (Pat) Silver; two sisters-in-law, Gwen Kovesci and Susan (Tom) Passmore; brother-in-law, Jerry Hershey.
Funeral services will be Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Pastor Pat Hartson officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Wednesday (12-1 p.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
