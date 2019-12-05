Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
CLIFFORD CARPENTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLIFFORD D. CARPENTER


1954 - 2019
CLIFFORD D. CARPENTER Obituary
Clifford D. Carpenter

Age 65, of Canton died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. Born April 30, 1954 in Canton, Ohio to the late Moile and Lila (Burleson) Carpenter. He was a life resident of Canton. Clifford was employed by the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Cliff was an avid Elvis Presley fan.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Marie Carpenter; two granddaughters; six siblings: Pene Aubihl, David, Wilbert, Neil, Nila Gore and Debra Fetty; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Life Bridge Services and staff for their wonderful care given to Cliff.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec 7, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with Rev. Orion Aubihl officiating. Interment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday from 10 – 11 am.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 5, 2019
