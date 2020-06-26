Clifford Jones
died June 24, 2020, at the age of 84, of Parkinson's Disease. He was under the care of Crossroads Hospice at The University Inn.
Cliff was the son of Clyde and Freda Jones and the brother of Pete (Lois) Hill and Olive Campbell. Cliff was a father to four children Brenda (Jack) Buckingham, Doug (Lori) Jones, Brian (Gina) Jones and Dan Jones. He was also grandfather to 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Cliff served in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the AMVETS. He retired from Crown Cork and Seal with 31 years of service. Our father had a great sense of humor and a mischievous smile. His favorite place was the front porch of his birthplace in Harrisville, West Virginia. There, he enjoyed telling stories and sharing a drink with family and friends. Dad will be fondly remembered in his daily attire of blue jean bibs and a straw hat.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jun. 26, 2020.