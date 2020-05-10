Clifford W. DeWees
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford W. DeWees

Together Again

Age 87, of East Canton, passed away Friday May 8, 2020 in his home. He was born December 6, 1932 in Ripley, W.Va. to the late Charlie Clayton and Minnie (Casto) DeWees. Clifford was an East Canton resident for 61 years and a member of Indian Run Christian Church. He retired from the Hoover Company in 1994 after more than 40 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his wife, F. Emogene DeWees in 2017; daughter, Joyce Adams in 1997; three sisters, Laura DeWees, Freda Baumgardner and Ruby DeWees; two brothers, Ernest and Raymond DeWees. Clifford is survived by his daughter, Linda Rayl; seven grandchildren, Daniel, David, Dawn, Deanna, Jason, Julie and Mariah; 11 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Tom Adams; one brother, Clarence DeWees; one sister, Sharon (Bob) Gande; numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be in Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Burial in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Cliff was a good neighbor when I was growing up. My prayers are for his family !!
Glenda Vierheller.
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved