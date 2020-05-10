Clifford W. DeWeesTogether AgainAge 87, of East Canton, passed away Friday May 8, 2020 in his home. He was born December 6, 1932 in Ripley, W.Va. to the late Charlie Clayton and Minnie (Casto) DeWees. Clifford was an East Canton resident for 61 years and a member of Indian Run Christian Church. He retired from the Hoover Company in 1994 after more than 40 years of service.He is preceded in death by his wife, F. Emogene DeWees in 2017; daughter, Joyce Adams in 1997; three sisters, Laura DeWees, Freda Baumgardner and Ruby DeWees; two brothers, Ernest and Raymond DeWees. Clifford is survived by his daughter, Linda Rayl; seven grandchildren, Daniel, David, Dawn, Deanna, Jason, Julie and Mariah; 11 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Tom Adams; one brother, Clarence DeWees; one sister, Sharon (Bob) Gande; numerous nieces and nephews.A private family service will be in Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Burial in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online atSanders330-488-0222