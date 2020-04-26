Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Jackson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Jackson Jr. Obituary
Clinton Jackson Jr.

Loving husband to Rhonda Jackson; father to Sydney and Catrina Jackson; and step father/grandfather to Keira Murray and her son, Elwood. Brother to Nicole Hubbard, Jeremiah and Anthony Jackson, and uncle to a host of nieces and nephews.

Clint enjoyed comic books, and G.I. Joe, and had collections of both. Clint was funny and has made us all laugh in one way or another. He has touched hearts and will be missed by many.

No services will be held, Reed Funeral Home is hadling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -