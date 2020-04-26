|
|
Clinton Jackson Jr.
Loving husband to Rhonda Jackson; father to Sydney and Catrina Jackson; and step father/grandfather to Keira Murray and her son, Elwood. Brother to Nicole Hubbard, Jeremiah and Anthony Jackson, and uncle to a host of nieces and nephews.
Clint enjoyed comic books, and G.I. Joe, and had collections of both. Clint was funny and has made us all laugh in one way or another. He has touched hearts and will be missed by many.
No services will be held, Reed Funeral Home is hadling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020