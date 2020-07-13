1/
CLINTON R. KYLE
Clinton R. Kyle

45 of Beach City, passed away after a sudden illness, July 1, 2020.

The son of James R. Kyle and the late Vickie Lynn Baker Kyle, he was born at Massillon. Surviving are his wife, the former Wendy Jones Kyle of the residence; his father, James Kyle; grandmother, Willamae Kyle both of Beach City; one brother and sister-in-law, Bryan (Kathy) Kyle of Beaver Creek, OH; two nephews, Ethan and Parker Kyle.

Friends may greet the family, (TODAY) Monday, July 13, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City.

Lantzer Funeral Home,

330-756-2121

Published in The Repository on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Lantzer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
