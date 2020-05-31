Clinton Reusser
passed away on Friday May 22, 2020. He was born in Monroe County, Ohio to the late Isaac and Helena Reusser. He is survived by his loving wife, Trudy Kerstetter Reusser; sons, David (Roxann) Reusser, Daniel (Karen) Reusser and Mark (Joan) Reusser; step daughters, Susan (Rick) Palombo, Lori Huff and Shelly (David) Roth; brother, Wayne (Starr) Reusser; sister, Karen (Dave) Volak; uncle, Glen Stalder; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Clinton was a 1951 graduate of Hannible High School and served two years in the United States Army. He was employed with Babcock & Wilcox for 32 years, retiring in 1983. He was a master craftsman of stained glass, enjoyed photography, landscaping and a maker of the best wines. Clinton was a member of Church of the Lakes. He was the director and founder of Harbor Lights, a musical outreach ministry for entertaining nursing home residents. He was a member of the Eagle's and Edgefield AARP #2267
Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Church of the Lakes, 5944 Fulton Rd. NW Canton, OH 44718 with a memorial service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Livestream.com/churchofthelakes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Lakes/Royal Family Kid's Camp. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please observe all CDC regulations. The family asks that all in attendance, please wear a mask. Inurnment will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.