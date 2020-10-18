1/1
Clyde A. Romy
Clyde A. Romy

Age 82, of Louisville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sally J. (Conner); two great-granddaughters of the home, Gabrielle Baker and Erica Slentz; six children, Valerie (Bruce) Burrow, Jeffery (Candice) Romy, Tammie (James) Zwick, Beth (Matthew) Albright, Jeremy (Evelyn) Romy, Julie Smith; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Mary Romy; a brother, Ernie; a sister, Betty and a grandson, Nicholas. Clyde and Sally were lifelong residents of Louisville and through the years provided a home to many foster children. Clyde was a lifelong carpenter and electrician in the area and the owner of C A Romy Construction. He found great joy and had a true passion for the construction industry. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services (with masks and social distancing) will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the East Canton Church of God with Pastor Greg Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday morning at the church. Clyde will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
East Canton Church of God
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
East Canton Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
