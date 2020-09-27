1/1
Clyde E. Schrack
1956 - 2020
Clyde E. Schrack

age 63, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2020. He was born Oct. 16, 1956 to the late Paul and Gladys (Wendell) Schrack. He graduated from Sandy Valley High School in 1975. Clyde was employed in the bowling industry for over 40 years, most recently by the Strike Zone. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed bowling, playing golf, and camping and fishing at Atwood Lake for over 35 years.

He is survived by his sister, Beverly Schrack of Canton; aunts, Mary Lou Wendell, Barbara Hunt of Louisville, Jennie Beabout of Florida, and Yvonne Wendell of North Canton.

Clyde's family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 3rd from 10a.m.-11:30a.m. at the Paquelet Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will be held immediately after with Clyde's cousin, Mark Hunt officiating. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. Clyde will be laid to rest next to his parents in Sandy Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please do a kind deed for a friend or neighbor. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 26, 2020
Rest in peace Clyde. And my deepest sympathy to your sister Beverly and aunts during this difficult time.
Terri Shilling-Sherman
Friend
