|
|
Clyde H. Kempf
Age 96, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Canton, passed away Jan. 25, 2019. While in Canton, he and his wife were members of Calvary Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Amelia P. Kempf, on Sept. 30, 2006. Clyde is survived by his son, William Kempf, of Chesterfield, Va; two granddaughters and two great-grandsons, Holly (George) Lewis, and their sons, Calvin and J.J., and Heidi Kempf.
Services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary A. Smith officiating. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019