Clyde M. Gray
1934 - 2020
Clyde M. Gray "Together Again"

86, of Perry Twp., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Clyde was born on June 22, 1934 in Belmont County, Ohio the son of the late Manford M. and Lola S. (Palmer) Gray. Clyde served his country in United States Coast Guard. He retired from the United States Post Office in Canton. Clyde and his wife Nancy enjoyed going to casinos. He also spent a lot of time gardening in his earlier years.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Gray in 2014 and his step daughter, Karen Adams in 2013. He is survived by his children, Pam Gray and Jon Gray both of Florida; brother, Terry Gray of Dover; step children, Mark E. (Nicole) Adams of Uniontown, Lori L. (Russ) Whitmer of Navarre; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Clyde's life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
