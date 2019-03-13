Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
5050 Middlebranch Ave NE
Canton, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for CLYDE MINNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLYDE N. MINNIS


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CLYDE N. MINNIS Obituary
Clyde N. Minnis 1933-2019

Was born on August 31, 1933 and went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 11, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born to Clyde R. and Helen Minnis, at home, in Wilkinsburg, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Clyde Robert. Clyde is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine "Jerri"; sons, Scott (Shelly), Steven (Kim) and Clyde Robert and two grandchildren, Amanda Minnis and Brent Minnis. Clyde was a Korean War veteran.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in Grace Baptist Church with Rev. David Ryan officiating. A private interment will be held for the family in Plain Township Cemetery (Mt. Pleasant Cemetery). There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please donate to Grace Baptist Church, 5050 Middlebranch Ave NE, Canton, OH 44705. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com.

Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Homes &

Cremation Service

330-455-0349

shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.