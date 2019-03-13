|
|
Clyde N. Minnis 1933-2019
Was born on August 31, 1933 and went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 11, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born to Clyde R. and Helen Minnis, at home, in Wilkinsburg, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Clyde Robert. Clyde is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine "Jerri"; sons, Scott (Shelly), Steven (Kim) and Clyde Robert and two grandchildren, Amanda Minnis and Brent Minnis. Clyde was a Korean War veteran.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in Grace Baptist Church with Rev. David Ryan officiating. A private interment will be held for the family in Plain Township Cemetery (Mt. Pleasant Cemetery). There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please donate to Grace Baptist Church, 5050 Middlebranch Ave NE, Canton, OH 44705. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com.
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Homes &
Cremation Service
330-455-0349
shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2019