Clyde R. Wise
67, of Canton, passed away Thursday, July 25th, at Altercare of Nobles Pond. Born in Dartmoor, W.Va., on Dec. 10, 1951, a son of Dorothy (Wagner) Wise and the late Forrest Wise, also preceded in death by brother, Dewey E. Wise and sister, Catherine "Cat" Johnston. Clyde attended both McKinley and Lehman High Schools where he lettered in football. He loved auto mechanics and had several hobbies, but always put his family first and foremost.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Debra (Latham) Wise; step children whom he loved as his own, Lindsay Coram, Eric (Catherine) Coram, all of Massillon, Donald Coram III; two sisters, Christine Wise, all of Canton, Vivian (Steve) Campbell, of Scio; brother, Warren (Pauline) Wise, of Canton; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including special nephews Chad and Mark Wise; many loving family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 3rd at 26 4th St SE Massillon, OH 44646. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019