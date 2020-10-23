Clyttie Ione Grant
83, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born August 13, 1937, in Davy, West Virginia.
Ione is preceded in death by her husband, Earl; several siblings and parents. Kenneth and Myrtle Coleman. Ione is survived by her son, Rick (Benzetta) Grant; grandchildren, Felicia (Andrew) Fouty and Steve (Vera) Grant; great grandchildren: Madison (Cameron) Mattox, Allison Fouty and Collin Fouty; great grandchild, Ceylon Mattox; two sisters and ex-daughter-in-law, Jeannette Grant.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W.. Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10am to 11am with services to follow at 11am. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
