Cody Austin Tipps
went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019, due to End Stage Renal Disease. He was 36 years old. He is survived by his mother, Kathryn Borroel; father, Steven Tipps; grandmother, Mary Tipps; half brother, Justin Tipps; half sister, April Hastings; and numerous relatives and friends. His beloved Grandmother, Fern Collins, passed May 31, 2019, 13 days after Cody.
Cody was born Nov. 11, 1982 in California. Cody and his mother moved to Ohio in 1997, where Cody graduated Jackson High School in 2000. He later attended Beauty College and Barber School and worked as a Beautician and Barber. He became sick with End Stage Renal Disease and was taking dialysis three times a week. He became weak and tired and went to rest in the arms of Jesus.
Come join us for a Celebration of Life on July 27, 2019, at Richville Community Park, 6655 Navarre Rd, SW, Navarre, OH 44662, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Come help celebrate Cody's life and reminisce with us. Food will be served.
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019