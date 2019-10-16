Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cody Donohew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cody D. Donohew


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cody D. Donohew Obituary
Cody D. Donohew

age 27, of Minerva passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Saturday October 12, 2019. He was born January 9, 1992 in Akron, Ohio to Larry W. and Diana L. (Stout) Donohew. Cody was a 2010 graduate of R.G. Drage Career Technical Center and employed by MPW Industrial Services. Cody loved hunting and fishing; he had an infectious smile, quick wit, compassionate spirit and a well-known work ethic. Cody is preceded in death by his father, Larry Donohew. He is survived by his mother, Diana Donohew; stepfather, David Kerns; brother, Mick (Stephanie) Donohew; sister, Charlotte (Chris) Donohew; one nephew, Logan; his beloved Savannah; many good friends.

Friends and family will be received Thursday October 17, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cody's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now