|
|
Cody D. Donohew
age 27, of Minerva passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Saturday October 12, 2019. He was born January 9, 1992 in Akron, Ohio to Larry W. and Diana L. (Stout) Donohew. Cody was a 2010 graduate of R.G. Drage Career Technical Center and employed by MPW Industrial Services. Cody loved hunting and fishing; he had an infectious smile, quick wit, compassionate spirit and a well-known work ethic. Cody is preceded in death by his father, Larry Donohew. He is survived by his mother, Diana Donohew; stepfather, David Kerns; brother, Mick (Stephanie) Donohew; sister, Charlotte (Chris) Donohew; one nephew, Logan; his beloved Savannah; many good friends.
Friends and family will be received Thursday October 17, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019