Cody N. Torglerage 27 of Canton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Cody was a 2011 GlenOak High School graduate; he enjoyed spending time with family and loved sports. He was a very caring and loving young man who had so much to look forward to in life, as he was an expected father-to-be.Cody is survived by his parents, Thomas and Annette Torgler and his two sisters, Shayla and Breanna Torgler. He will be sorely missed by his two adoring nieces, Ariebella and Reyna Torgler.For a family and friends gathering, please contact 330-704-3661 or 330-880-1971.Rossi (330)492-5830