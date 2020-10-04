1/1
Cody N. Torgler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cody N. Torgler

age 27 of Canton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Cody was a 2011 GlenOak High School graduate; he enjoyed spending time with family and loved sports. He was a very caring and loving young man who had so much to look forward to in life, as he was an expected father-to-be.

Cody is survived by his parents, Thomas and Annette Torgler and his two sisters, Shayla and Breanna Torgler. He will be sorely missed by his two adoring nieces, Ariebella and Reyna Torgler.

For a family and friends gathering, please contact 330-704-3661 or 330-880-1971.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved