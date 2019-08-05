Home

CONNIE F. BAKER

CONNIE F. BAKER Obituary
Connie F. Baker

57, of Wooster, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 6, 1962 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Allan and Lyal Bush Baker, Sr. She was a member of the Anchor Baptist Church in Massillon.

In addition to her parents, Connie is survived by her two sons, Daniel Border II and Anthony Border, both of Massillon; siblings Cheryl Baker of Massillon, Allan Baker, Jr. of Beach City, and Thomas Baker of Wooster; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her sister Carol Baker.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2019
