Connie Mae Smithage 62, of Canton, passed away on August 9, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1958 in Orrville, Ohio to Dallas and Clarrisa (Goodman) Boyd. Connie graduated from Washington High School in 1976 with a degree in cosmetology. She worked as an administrative assistant at New Horizons. She loved her family and her two boys were her entire world.Connie is preceded in death by her father, Dallas Boyd in 2000, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Haven, Sr. and Christine Smith, and brothers-in-law, Roy and Benny Smith. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Haven Smith Jr., sons, Ronnie Dean Smith and Ryan Douglas Smith, siblings, LaDonna McCleary, Beth (Marty Domer) Boyd, and Eugene Boyd, mother, Clarrisa Boyd, and many nieces and nephews.Friends and family may come to call on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial to take place at Wooster Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of comfort and support may be made to:Paquelet, 330-833-3222