|
|
Connie McCarty 1943-2019
75, of Plain Twp. passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on June 7, 2019. Connie was born in Canton, Ohio on November 30, 1943 to the late Harry and Nellie Pappas. She retired from Portage Electric. Connie loved to read, work in the yard, enjoyed all things unexplainable and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Preceded in death by her brother, Harry "Skip" Pappas Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Kim McCarty; 2nd daughter, Tammy Jo Clapper; grandchildren, Emily Clapper and Adam Umberger; brother, Jimmy (Judy) Pappas; nieces, Michelle and Chrissy and their families; sister in law, Pat Pappas; many other loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Friday June 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday June 13, 2019 and from 11-12 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Cleveland Clinic in her name. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019