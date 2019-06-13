|
|
Connie McCarty
Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Friday June 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday June 13, 2019 and from 11-12 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Cleveland Clinic in her name. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 13, 2019