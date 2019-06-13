Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL
Connie McCarty


Connie McCarty Obituary
Connie McCarty

Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Friday June 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday June 13, 2019 and from 11-12 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Cleveland Clinic in her name. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 13, 2019
