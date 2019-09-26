|
|
Constance "Connie" I. Bruno
Age 78 of Canton, passed away peacefully at home late Monday evening. She was born in Detroit, Mich., and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She moved to Canton with her family and became a member of Christ The Servant at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Connie was also a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post #548 in Louisville. She was an avid and talented sewer, who often made embroidered blankets for friends and family members who were having a new baby.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents John and Sophie Spejna. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Thomas Bruno; children, Cassie (Tim) Boyles of Navarre, Andy (Jessica) Bruno of Canton; grandchildren, Samuel and Angelina Boyles; step-granddaughter, Rachelle Boyles; step-great grandson, Ian Boyles; and sisters, Patricia Paquette and Eleanor Walker.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 3:00, Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 26, 2019