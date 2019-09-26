Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
he Rossi Family Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
the Rossi Family Funeral Home
Resources
Constance I. "Connie" Bruno

Constance I. "Connie" Bruno Obituary
Constance "Connie" I. Bruno

Age 78 of Canton, passed away peacefully at home late Monday evening. She was born in Detroit, Mich., and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She moved to Canton with her family and became a member of Christ The Servant at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Connie was also a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post #548 in Louisville. She was an avid and talented sewer, who often made embroidered blankets for friends and family members who were having a new baby.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents John and Sophie Spejna. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Thomas Bruno; children, Cassie (Tim) Boyles of Navarre, Andy (Jessica) Bruno of Canton; grandchildren, Samuel and Angelina Boyles; step-granddaughter, Rachelle Boyles; step-great grandson, Ian Boyles; and sisters, Patricia Paquette and Eleanor Walker.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 3:00, Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 26, 2019
