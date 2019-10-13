|
Constance L. "Connie" Vick
age 76, formerly of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born January 3, 1943 in Canton, she was the daughter of John and E. Constance (Deem) Lowe. She was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ; she had a love of history, enjoyed making quilts, collected teddy bears, was an avid sports fan, and had a big heart for animals.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill, and sister, Dee Dee. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Bryan) Cok of Ridgeway, SC, and Amy Murray of Brewster; grandchildren: Katie, Christian, Taylor, Carter, Sawyer, and Preston; sisters: Loretta Chalfant, Marie Henson, and Becky Collier, and brothers, Johnny and Danny Lowe.
Private services will take place for the family, memorials may be made in her honor to the Stark County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019