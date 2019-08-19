|
Constance M. (Pierce) Wingeier
58, of Bolivar and formerly of Canton, died Friday August 16, 2019 at Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia. Born February 16, 1961 at Fort Knox, KY and raised in Canton, she was a daughter of Raymond and Norma (Morgan) Pierce of Bolivar. She was a 1979 graduate of Canton South High School. She was employed by Nationwide Insurance in Canton from 1979 to 1993 where many life-long friendships were created. She was most recently employed the past 25 years as a Senior Insurance Analyst by Insurance Information Technologies, Naperville, IL, where again many friends and co-workers became family. She enjoyed time spent in the entertainment industry traveling to promote monster truck racing, festivals, fairs and dock diving events for dogs as a side interest. She was a charter member in creating the grass roots club for Buckeye Dock Dogs in Ohio. Constance enjoyed the years she spent owing horses, camping and fishing. She loved the outdoors and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by brothers, Chris (Francis) Pierce of Bolivar and Curtis (Angie) Pierce of Canton; nephews: Jeremy, Adam, Tyler, Joshua and Jacob. She was also blessed by many deep and lasting friendships.
A celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Wilkshire Banquet Center, 474 Jeanne Anne Ln., Bolivar, Ohio from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For out of town guests, hotel rooms are available at the Sleep Inn in Bolivar. The Lebold-Smith funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
