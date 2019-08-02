|
Constance R. (Ehret) Warstler
a lifelong residence of Massillon, passed away on July 31, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones at home. She was born on April 13, 1958; a daughter to Joseph and Carolyn Ehret. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, grandkids, and life long friends.
Constance was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law Ellen and Vernon Warstler; brother-in-law, Keith Warstler, and nephew, Jeffrey Warstler. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bruce Warstler; children, Joseph (Amber) Warstler and Jessica (Carl) Pakish; five grandchildren; her parents, Joseph and Carolyn Ehret; brother, Randy (Candi) Ehret; and in-laws, Cornelia Warstler, Jeff (Lydia) Warstler, and Brenda (Bob Teter) Barnhouse.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Connie's memory.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2019