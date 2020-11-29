Constance S. Pelosopassed away in Canton, Ohio after a short illness. Connie was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and animal lover. She was born in Canton, Ohio April 11, 1948 and grew up in Brewster, Ohio. After graduating form Fairless High School, Connie attended secretarial school in Columbus, Ohio. For a number years, she worked in the offices of Massillon Hospital. Connie then moved onto Indian River School, working in bookkeeping for many years until she retired. Connie's shining accomplishment was her devotion to rescuing animals. Not only did she help by supporting animal organizations throughout the area, but she also rescued hundreds of cats, dogs, horses and other farm animals, providing them with shelter on her small farm. Her love for the animal kingdom was endless. Her many bulldogs were mascots to both Canton McKinley Football and Girls Basketball teams. She loved escorting her pets to the games as well as being part of the McKinley Boosters. Connie's love of animals goes back to her teenage years when she showed both horses and dogs regionally, winning many awards.Connie was the son of the late Kyle T. Woods, Sr. and Hazel (Selders) Woods and brother of the late Kyle T. "Buzz" Woods, Jr. She is survived by son, Greg Ziegler; grandsons, Ryan and Nathan Ziegler; sisters, Carole (Fritz Leeman) and Cynthia K. Woods (John Boerstler); niece, Lisa Leeman; and nephews, Jeff and Douglas Leeman (Candy); and great nieces and nephews Katsy (Leeman) Flarida and Kyle, Alexandria, Jonathan, Hunter and Halle Leeman. Connie also had many close friends from around Stark County, especially Anna, Tammy, Nancy and Jack.A private graveside service will be held at the Mt. Eaton Cemetery. Plans for a celebration of life in 2021 will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: COLONY CATS, 2740 Festival Lane, Dublin, OH 43017.Spidell - Brewster330-767-3737