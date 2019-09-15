|
|
Constantinos "Gus" Isaklides
age 85 of Canton, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1934 to the late Constantinos and Paraskevi Isaklides. Gus met his wife, Anthoula, in Greece where they married and started their family before moving to the United States. He retired from Sugardale Meats, after 30 years of employment. Gus was a life member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, and also a member of the Pontian Society "Komninoi." Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Constantina.
Gus is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anthoula; daughters, Voula "Betty" (Jeffrey) Pierce of Canton and Diana (Yianni) Kiriakou of Canton. He is also survived by the loves of his life, his grandchildren: Konstandina (Jonathan) Kountis, Jordan (Maria) Pierce, and George, Ariana, Athena, and Sophia Kiriakou; his dear great-grandson, Demetri Kountis; and two sisters in Greece, Parthena (George) Xenou and Marika (Nestora) Katsampourides.
Family and friends will be received at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin in the church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Nick Halkias officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019