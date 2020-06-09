Cora LaDeane (Graber) Lofgren



age 94 of Louisville, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 4th, 2020, following six months of declining health. She was born May 21, 1926 in Canton, Ohio the daughter of the late Clyde and Cora (Scherer) Graber. LaDeane was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cake decorating and made wedding cakes for her six children and many friends' children. She enjoyed crafts, ceramics, baking and cooking.



In addition to her parents, LaDeane is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Lofgren in 2013; her grandson, Michael Lofgren in October 2019; brothers, Clarence Graber, Dale Graber, Les Graber, Nelson Graber; and sisters, Viola Newell and Arlene Minnick. LaDeane is survived by her children, John (Julie) Lofgren of Greentown, Thomas Lofgren of Palm Bay, Fla., Marge (Everett) Todd of Canton, Joan Moore of Spartanburg, S.C, Judy (Bill) Leech of Alliance, Ohio, and Dr. James Lofgren of Greensboro, N.C; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in LaDeane's memory to St. Jude's. The family would like to thank Dr. Baum and the staff of Bethany Nursing Home for their care and compassion. Private services were held for the family and LaDeane was laid to rest beside her husband in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Arrangements were at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville.



