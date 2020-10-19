Cora Parnacott-Hershey
Passed away at Legends Care Center on October 17, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in Massillon to Catherine (McGinnis) and Manuel Morales on May 5, 1927. She was a lifelong member of the Massillon Baptist Temple. Cora retired from EKCO (American Home Products) after 40 years. She enjoyed listening to the Cleveland Indians, attending Massillon Tiger football games, working in her yard, and dining out at the local restaurants.
Cora was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, R. James Parnacott; second husband, Merle Hershey; sisters, Blanche Baughman, Mary Bietel, and Margarite Morales; brother, James McGinnis. She is survived by her son, Alan (Valerie) Parnacott; sisters, Catherine Daughenbaugh and Virginia Pendelino; brother, Manuel (Nancy) Morales; three grandchildren great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A special thanks to Grace Hospice, her caring nurse Kim, as well as the Legends Care Center and their caring staff.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Emery officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday and again from 10-11 on Thursday prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Massillon Cemetery. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at www.paquelet.com
. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222