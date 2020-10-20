Cora Parnacott-Hershey

Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Emery officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday and again from 10-11 on Thursday prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Massillon Cemetery. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

