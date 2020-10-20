1/
Cora Parnacott-Hershey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cora Parnacott-Hershey

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Emery officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday and again from 10-11 on Thursday prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Massillon Cemetery. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at www.paquelet.com. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved